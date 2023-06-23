According to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), improvement projects will require weekend freeway closures in the Phoenix area this weekend, June 23-26.
ADOT recommends drivers allow extra time and plan on using alternate routes while the following weekend freeway restrictions are in place:
Eastbound US 60 closed between I-10 and Loop 101 (Price Freeway) for pavement improvement projects from 9 p.m. Friday, June 23, to 5 a.m. Monday, June 26. I-10 eastbound and westbound ramps to US 60 eastbound closed. Allow extra travel time. Detours: Consider using Loop 202 eastbound (Santan Freeway) to Loop 101 northbound (Price Freeway). Drivers can consider using eastbound Baseline or Broadway roads to travel beyond closure.
Southbound Interstate 17 closed between Loop 101 and Thunderbird Road for pavement improvement projects from 9 p.m. Friday, June 23, to 5 a.m. Monday, June 26. Both Loop 101 ramps to I-17 southbound closed. I-17 southbound on-ramps at Pinnacle Peak and Deer Valley roads plus Rose Garden Lane closed. Detours: Expect heavy traffic and allow extra travel time. Consider Loop 101 eastbound to SR 51 southbound as an alternate freeway route. I-17 southbound drivers also can consider exiting early and using southbound 19th Avenue to travel beyond closure.
Westbound Interstate 10 ramp to State Route 143 closed for Broadway Curve Improvement Project from 10 p.m. Friday, June 23, to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24. Northbound University Drive ramp to SR 143 closed. Detours: Westbound I-10 drivers can exit at 24th Street to access Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and continue westbound I-10 to access Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway).
Additional weekend freeway restriction information listed on ADOT’s website, azdot.gov, under “ADOT News.” Times listed are approximate and subject to change. Some restrictions may end ahead of schedule.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT's Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.
ADOT encourages drivers to be alert, slow down and merge safely in work zones and never drive while impaired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.