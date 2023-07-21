Several improvement projects will require closures along Phoenix-area freeways this weekend, July 21-24, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).
Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan detour routes while the following weekend restrictions are in place (see map below for visual aid):
1. Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and Interstate 10 from 9 p.m. Friday, July 21 to 5 a.m. Monday, July 24 for ongoing pavement improvement work. Both Loop 101 ramps to westbound US 60 closed. Allow extra travel time. Detours: Consider using westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) as alternate routes to reach I-10. Drivers also can consider using westbound Southern Avenue, Baseline Road or Broadway Road to travel beyond closure.
2. Southbound Interstate 17 closed between Pinnacle Peak Road and Loop 101 in north Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday, July 21 to 5 a.m. Monday, July 24 for pavement improvement project. Southbound I-17 on-ramp at Happy Valley Road also closed. Southbound I-17 ramps to Loop 101 closed. The Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 will be open. Expect heavy traffic and allow extra travel time. Detours: Southbound I-17 drivers can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using local routes, including southbound 19th or 35th avenues, to travel beyond closure.
3. Eastbound I-10 closed between I-17 (“Stack” interchange) and SR 51 from 9 p.m. Friday, July 21 to 9 a.m. Saturday, July 22 for scheduled tunnel maintenance. North- and southbound I-17 ramps to eastbound I-10 closed. Detour: Eastbound I-10 traffic can detour on southbound I-17 and reconnect with I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport.
4. Westbound I-10 closed between I-17 near Sky Harbor Airport and Seventh Avenue from 9 p.m. Saturday, July 22 to 9 a.m. Sunday, July 23 for scheduled tunnel maintenance. Southbound SR 51 ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound Loop 202 ramp to I-10 westbound will remain open but traffic must exit I-10 at Seventh Street. The westbound Sky Harbor Boulevard ramp to westbound I-10 will remain open but traffic will need to exit to northbound SR 51 or eastbound Loop 202. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Washington Street also limited to traveling to northbound SR 51 or eastbound Loop 202. Southbound I-17 ramp to westbound I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport closed. Primary detour: Westbound I-10 traffic approaching the closure can use northbound I-17 to connect with I-10 at the Stack interchange (north of Van Buren Street).
5. Southbound Loop 303 closed between Indian School Road and I-10 in Goodyear from 8 p.m. Friday, July 21 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 22 for pavement maintenance. Southbound Loop 303 on-ramps at Glendale Avenue, Bethany Home Road and Indian School Road also closed. Northbound Loop 303 then closed between I-10 and Indian School Road from 9 p.m. Saturday, July 22 to 5 a.m. Monday, July 24. I-10 ramps to northbound Loop 303 closed. Detours: Consider exiting ahead of either closure and using local routes, including Sarival Avenue, Cotton Lane or Pebble Creek Parkway. Note: Times are subject to adjustment due to progress made over the weekend.
6. Eastbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between 32nd Street and Broadway Road from 10 p.m. Friday, July 21 to 6 a.m. Sunday, July 23 and from 8 p.m. Sunday, July 23 to 4 a.m. Monday, July 24 for bridge work. Eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Elliot Road closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 22. Consider exiting at Warner Road. For more information about the project and other restrictions visit I10BroadwayCurve.com.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.
