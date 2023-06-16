There will be a few major freeway closures in the Phoenix area this weekend, June 16-19, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).
“Heads up that a big (and lengthy) closure of eastbound I-10 is scheduled this weekend between the SR 51 ‘mini-stack’ interchange near Sky Harbor Airport and the US 60 interchange in Tempe,” the department shared in a release.
ADOT recommends drivers allow extra time and plan on using alternate routes while the following weekend freeway restrictions are in place:
Eastbound I-10 closed between SR 51 and US 60 (be prepared if traveling to Sky Harbor) from 10 p.m. Friday, June 16 to 4 a.m. Monday, June 19 for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. All I-10 eastbound on-ramps between Third Street and Baseline Road closed, including the SR 51 southbound and Loop 202 westbound ramps to I-10 eastbound. I-17 southbound connection to I-10 eastbound near Sky Harbor Airport closed. Detours: I-10 eastbound drivers can consider using Loop 202 eastbound (Red Mountain Freeway) to Loop 101 southbound to US 60 westbound or Loop 202 westbound (Santan Freeway). Drivers can also consider using Loop 202 southbound/eastbound (South Mountain Freeway) to avoid closure. Drivers also should plan for the closure of US 60 eastbound between I-10 and Loop 101 in Tempe (details below).
Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) also closed between I-10 and Loop 101 in the Tempe area from 9 p.m. Friday, June 16 to 5 a.m. Monday, June 19 for removal of older worn asphalt as part of pavement improvement work. I-10 eastbound and westbound ramps to US 60 eastbound closed. Allow extra travel time. Detours: Consider using Loop 202 eastbound (Santan Freeway) to Loop 101 northbound (Price Freeway). Drivers can consider using eastbound Baseline or Broadway roads to travel beyond closure.
Northbound I-17 closed between Thunderbird Road and Loop 101 in north Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday, June 16 to 5 a.m. Monday, June 19 for pavement improvement project. I-17 northbound on-ramps at Dunlap, Peoria avenues and Cactus Road closed. Detours: Expect heavy traffic and allow extra travel time. Consider using SR 51 northbound to Loop 101 westbound as an alternate freeway route to avoid closure. I-17 northbound drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound 19th Avenue to travel beyond closure. Note: I-17 southbound off-ramp at Greenway Road also closed this weekend for pump station removal.
Additional weekend freeway restriction information listed on ADOT’s website, azdot.gov, under “ADOT News.” Times listed are approximate and subject to change. Some restrictions may end ahead of schedule.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT's Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.
ADOT encourages drivers to be alert, slow down and merge safely in work zones and never drive while impaired.
