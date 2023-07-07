Improvement projects will require closures along Phoenix-area freeways this weekend, July 7-10, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).
Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan detour routes while the following weekend restrictions are in place:
- Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between I-10 and Loop 101 (Price Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday, July 7 to 5 a.m. Monday, July 10 for pavement improvement project. I-10 ramps to eastbound US 60 closed. Allow extra travel time. Detours: Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) in Tempe or eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 to reach US 60 beyond closure. Drivers also can consider using eastbound Baseline or Broadway roads to travel beyond closure.
- Northbound Interstate 17 closed between Northern Avenue and Greenway Road from 9 p.m. Friday, July 7 to 5 a.m. Monday, July 10 for pavement improvement project. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue closed. Expect heavy traffic and allow extra travel time. Detours: Consider using northbound State Route 51 to westbound Loop 101 to travel beyond closure. Northbound I-17 drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound 19th Avenue.
- Westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) closed between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and Van Buren/52nd streets in Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday, July 7 to 5 a.m. Monday, July 10 for pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to westbound Loop 202 closed. Detours: Consider using southbound Loop 101 to westbound US 60 and westbound I-10 to travel beyond Loop 202 closure. Local traffic can consider using westbound McDowell Road.
ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Most projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.
