The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... Pinal County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 230 AM MST. * At 121 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated additional rainfall moving into the warned area. Up to 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Any additional rainfall could worsen any ongoing flooding and thus the flash flood warning has been extended another hour. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Sun Lakes, Tumbleweed Park, Chandler Fashion Center Mall and Chandler City Hall. This includes the following highways... AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 164 and 169. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 45 and 54. AZ Route 347 near mile marker 189. AZ Route 101 near mile marker 60...and near mile marker 61. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 159 and 167. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY INCLUDING THE PHOENIX METRO AREA THROUGH SUNDAY... The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has extended an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Phoenix Metro Area through Sunday. This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air quality deteriorates. Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended. You are urged to car pool, telecommute or use mass transit. The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late in the day. For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/phoenix or call 602-771-2300.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Maricopa County in south central Arizona... * Until 345 AM MST. * At 1144 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Buckeye, Circle City, Wittmann and Morristown. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE