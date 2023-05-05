Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST TUESDAY, MAY 16... * WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Tuesday May 16. * IMPACTS...Lowland flooding and inundation of unbridged crossings will occur along the Gila River downstream of Painted Rock Dam. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 822 PM MST, water releases from Painted Rock Dam continue to remain steady. These releases will continue to make unbridged river crossings impassable and may inundate some farm fields between the dam and Agua Caliente near the Maricopa and Yuma County line. - Roads impacted include: Poco Dinero Road, Rocky Point Road, and South Oatman Road. - Some locations adjacent to the Gila River that will experience flooding include... mainly rural areas of Maricopa County downstream of Painted Rock Dam. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 745 AM MST Thursday May 11. * IMPACTS...Flooding of unbridged crossings across the Salt River upstream of Tempe Town Lake. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 814 AM MST, upstream releases from Stewart Mountain Dam Granite Reef Dam are resulting in elevated flow in the Salt River between Granite Reef Dam and Tempe Town Lake. These releases will impact low water crossings between Granite Reef Dam and Tempe Town Lake, with existing road closures. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Salt River. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Unbridged river crossings such as McKellips and Gilbert Roads, and gravel pit operations along the Salt River between Granite Reef Dam and Tempe Town Lake. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&