According to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), improvement projects will require three weekend freeway closures in the Phoenix area this weekend, May 19-22.
ADOT recommends drivers allow extra time and plan on using alternate routes while the following weekend freeway restrictions are in place:
Southbound I-17 closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday, May 19 to 5 a.m. Monday, May 22 for pavement improvements. Both Loop 101 ramps to I-17 southbound closed. I-17 southbound on-ramps at Union Hills Drive and Bell Road also closed. Detours: Consider using Loop 101 eastbound to SR 51 southbound as an alternate freeway route to downtown Phoenix. I-17 southbound drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 19th or 35th avenues.
Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange) and Stapley Drive from 9 p.m. Friday, May 19 to 5 a.m. Monday, May 22 for a pavement improvement project. Both Loop 202 ramps to US 60 westbound closed. US 60 westbound on-ramps at Crismon and Ellsworth roads also closed. Detours: Consider using Loop 202 westbound (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) as an alternate freeway route. Drivers also can exit ahead of the closure and use westbound Southern Avenue or Baseline Road as detour routes.
I-10 narrowed to one lane in both directions near the Miller Road interchange from 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20 for widening project. I-10 also narrowed to one lane in both directions near the Watson Road interchange from 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21. Drivers should allow extra travel time and use caution in all work zones.
Additional weekend freeway restriction information listed on ADOT’s website, azdot.gov, under “ADOT News.” Times listed are approximate and subject to change. Some restrictions may end ahead of schedule.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT's Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.
ADOT encourages drivers to be alert, slow down and merge safely in work zones and never drive while impaired.
