According to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), improvement projects will require three weekend freeway closures in the Phoenix area this weekend, May 12-15.
ADOT recommends drivers allow extra time and plan on using alternate routes while the following weekend freeway restrictions are in place:
Eastbound I-10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday, May 12 to 4 a.m. Monday, May 15. US 60 westbound ramp to I-10 eastbound and the US 60 westbound HOV ramp to I-10 westbound closed. US 60 westbound off- and on-ramps at Mill Avenue closed. I-10 eastbound on-ramp at Broadway Road closed. Allow extra travel time and expect heavy traffic. Detour: Consider using Loop 202 eastbound (Red Mountain Freeway) at the SR 51 Mini-Stack to Loop 101 southbound (Price Freeway) and Loop 202 westbound (Santan Freeway) in Chandler to reach I-10 beyond the closure. Another Detour to Consider: From I-10 in the West Valley, use Loop 202 southbound/eastbound (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 in the Chandler area.
Southbound I-17 closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday, May 12 to 5 a.m. Monday, May 15. I-17 southbound on-ramps at Union Hills Drive and Bell Road also closed. Detours: Consider using Loop 101 eastbound to SR 51 southbound as an alternate freeway route to downtown Phoenix. I-17 southbound drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 19th or 35th avenues.
Eastbound/northbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Val Vista Drive and US 60 from 10 p.m. Friday, May 12 to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13. SR 24 westbound (Gateway Freeway) ramp to Loop 202 eastbound/northbound closed. Detours: US 60 eastbound is an alternate freeway route. Drivers also can consider using local streets, including northbound Ellsworth or Power roads, northbound Val Vista Drive. Consider using eastbound Germann Road in areas south of Loop 202. Note: Crews plan to reopen Loop 202 in sections as the pavement sealing work progresses on Saturday.
Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) narrowed to three lanes (left lanes closed) between Power and Greenfield roads for pavement improvement projects from 9 p.m. Friday, May 12 to 5 a.m. Sunday, May 14. Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.
Additional weekend freeway restriction information listed on ADOT’s website, azdot.gov, under “ADOT News.” Times listed are approximate and subject to change. Some restrictions may end ahead of schedule.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT's Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.
