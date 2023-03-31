I-10 West ADOT
Source: Arizona Department of Transportation

Freeway improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions in the Phoenix area this weekend, March 31-April 3, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).

Drivers should allow extra time and plan alternate routes. This weekend's restrictions include:

  • Westbound I-10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and 32nd Street near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday, April 3 for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. US 60 westbound ramps to I-10 westbound and the SR 143 southbound ramp to I-10 westbound closed. I-10 westbound on-ramps at Elliot and Baseline roads and I-10 eastbound on-ramp at Broadway Road closed. US 60 westbound on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue closed. Broadway Road will also be closed in both directions between 48th and 55th streets during this time. Detour: Drivers on I-10 westbound can consider using Loop 202 eastbound (Santan Freeway) to Loop 101 northbound (Price Freeway) to Loop 202 westbound (Red Mountain Freeway). Travelers heading to the West Valley also can use westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10. Sky Harbor Airport traffic should allow extra time and use detours. Drivers should note I-10 westbound off-ramp at Warner Road will be closed for several weeks from 10 p.m. today to Friday, April 21. 

  • Southbound I-17 closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, April 3 for pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 closed. I-17 southbound on-ramps at Union Hills Drive and Bell Road also closed. Detours: I-17 southbound drivers can consider detouring to Loop 101 eastbound (Pima Freeway) and using SR 51 southbound as an alternate route. I-17 southbound traffic exiting at Greenway Road can detour to southbound 19th or 35th avenues.

  • Westbound Loop 303 closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway for new interchange construction from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, April 3. I-17 on- and off-ramps at Loop 303 will remain open with access available from Loop 303 eastbound or to and from Sonoran Desert Drive. Detour: Consider using SR 74 westbound to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to reach Loop 303 westbound beyond the closure.

  • Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Loop 202 (SuperRedTan interchange) and Greenfield Road in Mesa from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, April 3 for pavement improvement project. US 60 westbound on-ramp at Ellsworth Road also closed. Detours: Consider using either stretch of Loop 202 westbound (Red Mountain or Santan freeways). US 60 westbound drivers also can consider exiting early and using westbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue.

  • Westbound I-10 narrowed to one lane between Watson and Miller roads in Buckeye for freeway widening project from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, April 1. Please allow extra travel time and consider local alternate routes.

Additional weekend freeway restriction information is listed on ADOT’s website, azdot.gov, under ADOT News, and real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511.

