Freeway improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions in the Phoenix area this weekend, March 24-27, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).
Drivers should allow extra time and plan alternate routes. The following freeway restrictions are scheduled:
Southbound I-17 closed between Pinnacle Peak Road and Union Hills Drive from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, March 27 for pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 also closed. Detours: I-17 southbound drivers should consider exiting ahead of the closure and using detours, including alternate routes to Loop 101 eastbound and SR 51 southbound to reach downtown Phoenix area. I-17 southbound traffic exiting at Pinnacle Peak Road can use the southbound frontage road to Deer Valley Road before detouring to southbound 19th or 35th avenues (local restrictions are in place at Pinnacle Peak Road and 35th Ave.).
Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange) and Superstition Spring Boulevard in east Mesa from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, March 27, for pavement improvement project. Both Loop 202 ramps to westbound US 60 also closed. US 60 westbound on-ramps at Ellsworth, Sossaman and Power roads closed. Detours: Consider using either stretch of Loop 202 westbound (Red Mountain or Santan freeways). US 60 westbound drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using westbound Baseline Road or Southern Ave as alternate routes.
Westbound I-10 narrowed to one lane between Verrado Way and Miller Road in Buckeye from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, March 27 for widening project. Please allow extra travel time and consider exiting in advance of the work zone and using local alternate routes. Also note that I-10 eastbound will be narrowed to one lane in areas near Miller and Watson roads from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26. Additionally, Watson Road remains closed under I-10 for interchange reconstruction work. Be prepared to use detours.
Westbound I-10 ramp to US 60 eastbound (Superstition Freeway) closed for I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday, March 27. Detour: Consider exiting I-10 westbound at Broadway Road and turning to enter I-10 eastbound to reach the ramp to US 60 eastbound. Note that the I-10 westbound on-ramp at Broadway Road is also closed. Consider using other nearby westbound on-ramps.
Eastbound I-10 narrowed to one lane overnight between Riggs Road and the Gila River Bridge (near SR 587) for pavement improvement project from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, March 27 through Thursday, March 30. Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.
Additional weekend freeway restriction information is listed on ADOT’s website, azdot.gov, under ADOT News, and real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511.
