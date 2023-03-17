Freeway improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions in the Phoenix area this weekend, March 17-20, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). Drivers should allow extra time and plan alternate routes.
The following freeway restrictions are scheduled:
Eastbound US 60 closed between McClintock Drive and Country Club Drive from 9 p.m. Friday, March 17 to 5 a.m. Monday, March 20 for a pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to eastbound US 60 closed. Eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Mill Avenue and Rural Road also closed. Detour: Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) as alternate freeway routes. Eastbound US 60 drivers can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using eastbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to travel beyond the closure.
Southbound I-17 closed between Pinnacle Peak Road and Union Hills Drive from 9 p.m. Friday, March 17 to 5 a.m. Monday, March 20 for a pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 closed. Southbound I-17 ramps to Loop 101 closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Jomax and Happy Valley roads also closed. Detour: Southbound I-17 drivers should consider exiting in advance of the closure and using alternate routes, including southbound 19th Avenue, to reach eastbound Loop 101 or continue south to travel beyond closure.
Westbound I-10 narrowed to one lane overnights between Riggs Road and the Gila River Bridge (near SR 587) from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights, March 19-23. Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.
Westbound I-10 narrowed to one lane between two miles east of Watson Road to one mile west of Miller Road from 9 p.m. Friday, March 17 to noon Sunday, March 19 for a widening project.
ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Most projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511.
