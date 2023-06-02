According to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), improvement projects will require freeway closures in the Phoenix area this weekend, June 2-5.
ADOT recommends drivers allow extra time and plan on using alternate routes while the following weekend freeway restrictions are in place:
Westbound I-10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and 32nd Street near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday, June 2 to 4 a.m. Monday, June 5 for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. US 60 westbound ramps to I-10 westbound and the SR 143 southbound ramp to I-10 westbound closed. I-10 westbound on-ramps at Elliot and Baseline roads closed. US 60 westbound on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue closed. Expect heavy traffic and delays. Detours: Drivers on I-10 westbound can consider using Loop 202 east bound (Santan Freeway) or US 60 eastbound to Loop 101 northbound (Price Freeway) to Loop 202 westbound (Red Mountain Freeway). Travelers heading to the West Valley can consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 near 59th Avenue. Drivers on US 60 westbound should consider alternate routes due to closure between Mesa Drive and Loop 101. Motorists on I-10 westbound or US 60 westbound going to Sky Harbor Airport should use a detour and allow extra travel time.
Northbound I-17 closed between Thunderbird Road and Loop 101 in north Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday, June 2 to 5 a.m. Monday, June 5 for pavement improvement project. I-17 northbound on-ramps at Dunlap Avenue, Peoria Avenue and Cactus Road closed. Detours: Expect heavy traffic and allow extra travel time. Consider using SR 51 northbound to Loop 101 westbound as an alternate freeway route. I-17 northbound drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound 19th Avenue.
Eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) closed between Priest Drive and Loop 101 (Price Freeway) in the Tempe area from 9 p.m. Friday, June 2 to 5 a.m. Monday, June 5 for pavement improvement project. Loop 202 east bound on-ramp via SR 143 northbound (to eastbound Sky Harbor Blvd on-ramp) closed. Detours: Consider using I-10 eastbound/US 60 eastbound as alternate freeway route.
Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Mesa Drive and Loop 101 (Price Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday, June 2 to 5 a.m. Monday, June 5 for pavement improvement project. US 60 westbound on-ramps at Gilbert Road and Stapley Drive also closed. Allow extra travel time. Detours: Consider using Loop 202 westbound (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) as alternate freeway routes. Drivers can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using westbound Southern Ave or Baseline Road to travel beyond closure.
Both directions of Loop 303 also will be closed at times this weekend between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway for new interchange construction. Loop 303 westbound closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 8 p.m. Friday, June 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 3. Detour: Consider using SR 74 westbound to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to travel beyond closure. Loop 303 eastbound closed between Lake Pleasant Parkway and I-17 from 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3 to 5 a.m. Monday, June 5. Detour: Consider using northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to SR 74 eastbound to travel beyond closure.
Additional weekend freeway restriction information listed on ADOT’s website, azdot.gov, under “ADOT News.” Times listed are approximate and subject to change. Some restrictions may end ahead of schedule.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT's Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.
ADOT encourages drivers to be alert, slow down and merge safely in work zones and never drive while impaired.
