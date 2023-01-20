Freeway improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions this weekend, Jan. 20-23, in the Phoenix area, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). Drivers should allow extra time and plan alternate routes.
The following freeway restrictions are scheduled:
Northbound Interstate 17 closed between Northern Avenue and Greenway Road in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 to 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23 for pavement improvement project. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue also closed. Detour: Consider using northbound SR 51 and westbound Loop 101 as an alternate freeway route to reach I-17 beyond the closure. Northbound I-17 drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound 19th or 35th avenues as local detour routes. Expect northbound I-17 frontage road closures in the area.
Eastbound US 60 closed between Country Club Drive and Gilbert Road from 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 to 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23 for pavement improvement project. Eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Dobson and Alma School roads closed. Detour: Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) as alternate routes. Eastbound US 60 drivers can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using eastbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to travel beyond the closure.
Southbound SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and Interstate 10 near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 to 4 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23 for traffic shift as part of new 48th Street bridge work. Eastbound I-10 off-ramp at 48th Street also closed (access 48th Street by exiting to westbound Baseline Road). Detours: Drivers on Loop 202 going to the airport can consider using southbound 44th Street. Westbound Loop 202 drivers who normally would use southbound SR 143 to reach I-10 can instead access eastbound I-10 at the SR 51 Mini-Stack.
Westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) in Tempe closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 to 4 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23 for construction. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Baseline and Broadway roads closed. Detours: Westbound I-10 drivers can consider exiting at Broadway Road and making left turns to enter eastbound I-10 to then access eastbound US 60. Note: Westbound I-10 scheduled to be narrowed to three lanes between Baseline Road and US 60 from 3 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.
Eastbound Loop 303 closed between Lake Pleasant Parkway and I-17 from 4 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 for new interchange construction. I-17 on-ramps at Loop 303 will remain open. Detour: Alternate routes include northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to eastbound SR 74 to reach I-17.
Southbound I-17 frontage road between McDowell Road and Van Buren Street (and the southbound I-17 on-ramp at McDowell Road) closed from 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 to 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23 for maintenance. Detour: Alternate routes include southbound 19th or 27th avenues.
ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511.
