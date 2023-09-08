ADOT weekend freeway travel advisory for Sept. 8-11

Work on improvement projects will close or restrict some Phoenix-area freeways this weekend, Sept. 8-11, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).
Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan detour routes while the following weekend restrictions are in place:
Northbound Interstate 17 closed between Thunderbird and Pinnacle Peak roads from 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11 for pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to northbound I-17 closed. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Dunlap Avenue, Peoria Avenue and Cactus Road also closed. Detours: Drivers on northbound I-17 can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound 19th or 35th avenues. Drivers on Loop 101 can exit ahead of the I-17 ramp closures and use local routes, including Pinnacle Peak or Happy Valley roads, to enter northbound I-17. Note: Westbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Scottsdale Road closed from midnight to noon Saturday, Sept. 9 for wall repairs. Detours include westbound Mayo Boulevard to 64th or 56th streets.
Westbound US 60 ramp (Superstition Freeway) to westbound I-10 in Tempe closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 to 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11 for pavement marking as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. The westbound US 60 HOV lane ramp to westbound I-10 will be open. Westbound US 60 on-ramp at Rural Road and off-ramp at Priest Drive closed. Detour: Allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes including westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach Sky Harbor Airport and other destinations. Note: Eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Baseline Road closed from 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 to 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11 for construction. Consider exiting at Elliot Road.
Westbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between Broadway Road and 48th Street from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 for bridge work. Westbound I-10 off-ramp at Broadway Road closed. Detour: Allow extra travel time. Consider exiting westbound I-10 at 40th Street. Note: Southbound SR 143 loop ramp to eastbound I-10 closed from 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 to 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. Consider entering eastbound I-10 from Broadway Road.
Eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) narrowed to one lane between Higley and Power roads in Mesa from 5 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11 for freeway maintenance. Detour: Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes including eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway). Note: Eastbound Loop 202 also narrowed to one lane overnight between Higley and Power roads from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights, Sept. 11-14.
Times listed are approximate and subject to change, and some restrictions may end ahead of schedule. ADOT encourages drivers to always be alert, to slow down and merge safely in work zones and never drive while impaired.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.
