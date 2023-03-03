We're out of the rain (for now) and there are several closures needed for improvement projects along Phoenix-area freeways this weekend, March 3-6.
Drivers should allow extra time and plan alternate routes. The following freeway restrictions are scheduled:
Southbound I-17 closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, March 6 for pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 also closed. Detour: Consider using Loop 101 eastbound to SR 51 southbound as alternate freeway route. I-17 southbound drivers should consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 19th or 35th avenues.
Westbound I-10 ramps closed between SR 143 and I-17 near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday, March 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 4 for Broadway Curve Improvement Project. I-10 westbound on-ramps at Elliot, Baseline and Broadway roads also closed. US 60 westbound on-ramp at Mill Avenue and HOV ramp to I-10 westbound will be closed. Detour: Consider alternate routes. Traffic detouring on SR 143 northbound can use Loop 202 westbound (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 beyond the closure.
Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Stapley Drive and Loop 101 (Price Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday, March 3 to 5 a.m. Monday, March 6 for pavement improvement project. US 60 westbound on-ramps at Val Vista Drive and Gilbert Road also closed. Detour: Alternate freeway routes include the westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain or Santan freeways. Local traffic can detour along westbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue.
Eastbound I-10 EB closed between I-17 (“Stack” interchange) and SR 51 for scheduled tunnel maintenance from 9 p.m. Friday, March 3 to 9 a.m. Saturday, March 4. Northbound and southbound I-17 ramps to I-10 eastbound closed. Detour: I-10 eastbound traffic can detour on I-17 southbound and reconnect with I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport.
Westbound I-10 closed between I-17 (“Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport) and Seventh Avenue for scheduled tunnel maintenance from 9 p.m. Saturday, March 4 to 9 a.m. Sunday, March 5. SR 51 southbound ramp to I-10 westbound closed. Loop 202 westbound ramp to I-10 westbound will remain open but traffic must exit I-10 at Seventh Street. The westbound Sky Harbor Boulevard ramp to I-10 westbound will remain open but traffic will need to exit to SR 51 northbound or Loop 202 eastbound. I-10 westbound on-ramp at Washington Street also limited to traveling to SR 51 northbound or Loop 202 eastbound. I-17 southbound ramp to I-10 westbound near Sky Harbor Airport closed. Primary Detour: I-10 westbound traffic approaching the closure can use I-17 northbound to connect with I-10 at the Stack interchange (north of Van Buren Street).
Eastbound I-10 narrowed to one lane overnight between Riggs Road and the Gila River Bridge (south of Chandler) for pavement improvement project from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, March 5 through Thursday, March 9. Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT's Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511.
