Freeway improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions in the Phoenix area this weekend, March 10-13, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).
Drivers should allow extra time and plan alternate routes. The following freeway restrictions are scheduled:
Southbound I-17 closed between Cactus Road and Northern Avenue from 8 p.m. Friday, March 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11 for pavement improvement project. I-17 southbound on-ramps at Greenway and Thunderbird roads closed. Detour: Consider using Loop 101 eastbound (Pima Freeway) to SR 51 southbound as alternate freeway route to downtown Phoenix. I-17 southbound drivers can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 19th or 35th avenues.
Northbound I-17 closed between Northern Avenue and Yorkshire Drive (north of Union Hills Drive) from 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11 to 5 a.m. Monday, March 13 for pavement improvement project. I-17 northbound on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue closed. Detour: Consider using SR 51 northbound to Loop 101 westbound (Pima Freeway) to reach I-17 beyond closure. I-17 northbound drivers can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound 19th or 35th avenues.
Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Alma School Road and McClintock Drive from 9 p.m. Friday, March 10 to 5 a.m. Monday, March 13 for pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to westbound US 60 closed. Loop 101 northbound and southbound ramps to US 60 westbound closed. US 60 westbound on-ramps at Stapley, Mesa and Country Club drives also closed. Detour: Alternate freeway routes include the westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain or Santan freeways. Local traffic can detour along westbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue.
Westbound I-10 ramp to SR 143 northbound (Hohokam Expressway) closed for I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project from 10 p.m. Friday, March 10 to 4 a.m. Monday, March 13. Detour: Drivers traveling to Sky Harbor Airport can consider using I-10 westbound to 24th Street or Buckeye Road to reach the airport's west entrance.
Note: northbound 48th Street/SR 143 narrowed to one lane between Broadway Road and University Drive from 7 p.m. Friday, March 10 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11 and then closed (same area) from 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11 to 4 a.m. Monday, March 13. Times are subject to adjustment. Detours include eastbound Broadway Road to northbound Priest Drive and westbound University Drive. I-10 eastbound "connector ramp" between 48th Street and Broadway Road closed from 7 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday, March 13.
Westbound Loop 303 closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway for new interchange construction from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 11. Detour: Consider using SR 74 westbound to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to travel beyond closure.
Additional weekend freeway restriction information is listed on ADOT’s website, azdot.gov, under ADOT News, and real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511.
