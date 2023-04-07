I-10 ADOT
Source: Arizona Department of Transportation

Only one freeway closure – along Loop 303 in the North Valley – is scheduled for construction work in the Phoenix area this weekend, April 7-10, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).

Drivers should allow extra time and plan on using an alternate route while the following Loop 303 closure is in place:

  • Westbound Loop 303 closed between Interstate 17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 8 p.m. Friday, April 7 to 5 a.m. Monday, April 10 for new interchange construction. I-17 on- and off-ramps at Loop 303 will remain open with access available to and from Sonoran Desert Drive (east of I-17). Detour: Consider using westbound SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to reach westbound Loop 303 beyond the closure.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Most projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

