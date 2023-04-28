The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) says closures for improvement projects are scheduled along sections of Phoenix-area freeways this weekend, April 28-May 1.
ADOT recommends drivers allow extra time and plan on using alternate routes while the following weekend freeway restrictions are in place:
Northbound I-17 closed between Union Hills Drive and Pinnacle Peak Road from 9 p.m. Friday, April 28 to 5 a.m. Monday, May 1 for pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to northbound I-17 closed. Both Loop 101 ramps to I-17 northbound closed. I-17 northbound on-ramps Thunderbird, Greenway and Bell roads also closed. Detours: I-17 southbound drivers can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound 19th or 35th avenues. Drivers on Loop 101 approaching I-17 also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes to bypass the I-17 closure.
Westbound I-10 closed between Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) and US 60 from 10 p.m. Friday, April 28 to 4 a.m. Monday, May 1 for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. I-10 westbound on-ramp at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard closed. All Loop 202 eastbound and westbound ramps to I-10 westbound closed. Allow extra travel time and expect heavy traffic. Primary Detour: Loop 202 eastbound (Santan Freeway) in Chandler to Loop 101 northbound to reach either US 60 westbound or Loop 202 westbound (Red Mountain Freeway) as alternate routes to bypass the closure. Detour to Consider: Loop 202 westbound/northbound (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 near 59th Avenue in west Phoenix.
Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Gilbert Road and Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange) from 9 p.m. Friday, April 28 to 5 a.m. Monday, May 1 for pavement improvement project. US 60 eastbound on-ramps at Mesa and Stapley drives also closed. Detours: Consider using Loop 202 eastbound (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) as alternate freeway routes. Drivers also can consider using eastbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue.
Loop 202 southbound and westbound (Santan Freeway) closed between US 60 and Val Vista Dr for pavement sealing from 10 p.m. Friday, April 28 to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29. US 60 ramps to Loop 202 southbound closed. SR 24 westbound (Gateway Freeway) ramp to Loop 202 westbound closed. Detours: US 60 westbound is an alternate freeway route. Drivers also can consider using local streets, including southbound Ellsworth or Power roads, southbound Val Vista Drive as well as westbound Germann Road in areas south of Loop 202. Note: Crews plan to reopen Loop 202 in sections as their pavement sealing work progresses on Saturday.
ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Most projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT's Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.
