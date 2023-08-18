Stretches of two freeways in the Phoenix area are scheduled to be closed this weekend — weather permitting — for work on improvement projects, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).
Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan detour routes while the following weekend restrictions are in place:
Southbound Interstate 17 closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18 to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21 for pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Union Hills Drive and Bell Road also closed. Detours: Consider using eastbound Loop 101 to southbound State Route 51 and westbound I-10 to reach I-17 beyond the closure. Drivers on southbound I-17 also can exit ahead of the closure and detour on southbound 19th or 35th avenues.
Eastbound Loop 303 closed between Lake Pleasant Parkway and I-17 from 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 for new interchange project. Detour: Consider using northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to eastbound SR 74. Westbound Loop 303 closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21. Detour: Consider using westbound SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway. Note: Eastbound Loop 303 narrowed to one lane overnight between Lake Pleasant Pkwy and I-17 from 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20 to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21.
Northbound 32nd Street and southbound 40th Street closed between I-10 and Broadway Road from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18 to 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21 for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Detours: Signed detour routes including Broadway Road to northbound 40th Street will be in place. Note: The eastbound I-10 on-ramp at 32nd Street is closed until September for construction. Consider using the eastbound I-10 on-ramp at 40th Street.
Also, be prepared for wet roadways this weekend. Don't drive into flooded washes or other low-lying areas with standing water. Slow down and allow extra distance behind vehicles ahead of you. Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.
