The Bouse Wash Rest Area on Interstate 10 in western Arizona has reopened following a year-long renovation project.
Improvements by the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) include upgrades to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, replacing restroom fixtures and expanding the parking lot. Also, renovations improved and modernized ramadas, water and wastewater systems, vending buildings and other equipment.
The renovations took place on the eastbound and westbound rest areas, which are west of Tonopah at milepost 53.
The improvements are the latest ADOT has made in recent years to repair and replace infrastructure that has been in place for as long as 50 years.
Motorists may use this link to find a map of all ADOT rest areas.
