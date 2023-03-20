...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 200 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of unbridged crossings across the Salt River
upstream of Tempe Town Lake is imminent or occurring.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 659 PM MST, an ongoing water release from Granite Reef Dam
is causing flooding in the warned area, impacting low water
crossings upstream of Tempe Town Lake. Impacts may extend
beyond the current expiration time.
- Unusually strong currents may affect recreational interests
in Tempe Town Lake.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Unbridged river crossings (such as McKellips and Gilbert
Roads) and gravel pit operations along the Salt River between
Granite Reef Dam and Tempe Town Lake.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of unbridged crossings across the Salt River
downstream of Tempe Town Lake is imminent or occurring
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 700 PM MST, ongoing water release from Tempe Town Lake is
causing flooding in the warned area, impacting low water
crossings. Impacts may extend beyond the current expiration
time.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Salt River.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
67th Ave and 91st Ave where they cross the Salt River in
Phoenix.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles. Do not attempt to walk through
floodwaters. Stay away or get swept away!
&&
.Hazardous water currents persist along the Salt River, affecting
recreational interests...
...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding and strong currents caused by upstream dam release
along the Salt River.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Increased streamflow and lowland flooding along the Salt
River between Stewart Mountain Dam and Granite Reef Dam.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 658 PM MST, Water releases from Saguaro and Bartlett Lakes
due to recent rain and snowmelt continue. Those with
recreational plans or other interests along the Salt River
should reconsider due to strong currents, increased river
levels, and cold water temperatures.
- Additional precipitation over the basin Tuesday and Wednesday
could cause river levels to rise later this week.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Phon D Sutton, Coon Bluff, Goldfield, Blue Point, Pebble
Beach, and Salt River Tubing Recreation Areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away or be swept away! Strong currents can be dangerous for
kayakers.
&&
.Hazardous water currents persist along the Verde River, affecting
recreational interests...
...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding and strong currents caused by upstream dam release
along the Verde River.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Increased streamflow and lowland flooding along the
Verde River downstream of Bartlett Dam.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 654 PM MST, Water releases from Bartlett Lake due to
recent rain and snowmelt continue. Those with recreational
plans or other interests along the Verde River should
reconsider due to strong currents, increased river levels,
and cold water temperatures.
- Additional precipitation over the basin Tuesday and Wednesday
could cause river levels to rise later this week.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Phon D Sutton Recreation Area, Fort McDowell, Needle Rock
Recreation Site, Verde River Recreation Site, and Riverside
Campground just below Bartlett Dam.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away or be swept away! Strong currents can be dangerous for
kayakers.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of unbridged crossings across the Salt and Gila
Rivers is imminent or occurring.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 700 PM MST, an ongoing water release from Tempe Town Lake
is causing flooding in the warned area, impacting low water
crossings. Impacts may extend beyond the current expiration
time.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
El Mirage Road near Avondale, agricultural and industrial
interests along and within the Salt and Gila river beds.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles. Do not attempt to walk through flood
waters. Stay away or get swept away!
&&
