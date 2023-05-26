Drivers should monitor weather forecasts, check their vehicles and pack an emergency travel kit if heading out on a Memorial Day weekend trip, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).
The good news for drivers is that ADOT and its contractors are not scheduling any full construction or maintenance closures along state highways from Friday afternoon, May 26, through Monday night, May 29, to limit impacts on holiday weekend travel.
ADOT still recommends an early start and extra time, especially during peak travel periods. Motorists should be prepared for unscheduled highway closures due to crashes, disabled vehicles or other incidents such as wildfires.
An emergency prep kit for your vehicle should include extra drinking water and other items including blankets, a first-aid kit, a flashlight, extra batteries, a fully charged cellphone and charger, snacks, diapers, if necessary, and a small tool kit.
Since travel delays are possible, don’t forget other important items such as prescription medicines. A hat, sunglasses and umbrella – to help with rain or shade – also are good items to remember as the annual summer travel season gets underway.
Be prepared for changing weather conditions, including blowing dust. ADOT’s holiday weekend safe driving recommendations include:
Never drive while impaired. Buckle up and obey speed limits.
Arrange for a designated driver or ride service if necessary.
Check your vehicle, including tire pressure.
Get some rest before traveling. Fatigue is a serious safety risk.
Avoid distractions. Don’t text while driving.
Don’t park in areas with grasses and brush. Hot vehicle components could start a fire.
Drivers should be prepared to slow down and move over if ADOT workers and first responders are along state highways. In addition to on-call statewide maintenance crews, the ADOT Incident Response Unit (IRU) patrols Phoenix-area freeways in Maricopa County from 4 a.m. to midnight on weekdays and from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. The IRU operators assist state troopers as well as drivers in need of help. More information about ADOT IRU can be found on the ADOT website.
Motorists also should slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through existing work zones.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov. ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.