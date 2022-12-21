With the holiday travel season now well underway, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) has announced no full closures are scheduled along state highways over the Christmas and New Year’s weekends.
Drivers can still expect heavier traffic at times due to holiday events and people taking road trips around the state. ADOT advises drivers to be prepared and “expect the unexpected” while focusing on safe driving.
No construction closures are planned between Friday afternoon and Monday morning over Christmas and New Year’s weekends. Drivers should be prepared to slow down and merge safely in areas where existing work zones are in place.
Allowing extra travel time also is recommended in case of unscheduled restrictions due to disabled vehicles, crashes and possible inclement weather.
Packing an emergency kit for longer trips can come in handy in case you encounter an unscheduled stop in traffic or need to pull over because of car troubles. Items to pack include:
Extra bottled water
Snack foods
A flashlight and extra batteries
Blankets
Warm clothing
First aid kit
Drivers and passengers also should remember prescription medications and items such as a cellphone charger in case of unexpected travel delays. Staying up to date on potential changing weather conditions also is important. ADOT provides additional information on its Road Trip Safety site.
Getting adequate rest, buckling up, obeying speed limits and never driving while impaired are behaviors that promote improved highway safety. Drivers also should check their vehicle before traveling, including tire pressure, engine belts and hoses, fluid levels and the condition of windshield wipers.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511.
