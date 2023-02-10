There is good news for drivers traveling to and from Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open events and other gatherings in the Phoenix area this weekend, Feb. 10-13. The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) has confirmed that no construction closures are scheduled on Valley freeways over the weekend.
Drivers should focus on safe driving behaviors, including buckling up, staying alert when behind the wheel, avoiding excessive speeding and never driving while impaired, said ADOT officials.
Those who are traveling to events that include drinking should designate a driver in advance or arrange for a taxi or ride service, if necessary.
ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.
