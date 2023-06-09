According to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), improvement projects will require three weekend freeway closures in the Phoenix area this weekend, June 9-12.
ADOT recommends drivers allow extra time and plan on using alternate routes while the following weekend freeway restrictions are in place:
Closures are scheduled along Loop 303 in both directions for new interchange construction. Loop 303 westbound closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 8 p.m. Friday, June 9 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 10. Detour: Consider using SR 74 westbound to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to travel beyond closure. Loop 303 eastbound closed between Lake Pleasant Parkway and I-17 from 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10 to 5 a.m. Monday, June 12. Detour: Consider using northbound Lake Pleasant Pkwy to SR 74 eastbound to travel beyond closure.
Southbound I-17 closed between Loop 101 and Thunderbird Road from 9 p.m. Friday, June 9 to 5 a.m. Monday, June 12 for pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to I-17 southbound closed. I-17 southbound on-ramps at Pinnacle Peak and Deer Valley roads plus Rose Garden Lane closed. Detours: Expect heavy traffic and allow extra travel time. Consider using Loop 101 eastbound to SR 51 southbound as an alternate freeway route to downtown Phoenix. I-17 southbound drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 19th Avenue to travel beyond closure.
Westbound I-10 closed between US 60 and SR 143 from 10 p.m. Friday, June 9 to 4 a.m. Monday, June 12 for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. US 60 westbound on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue closed. Expect heavy traffic and delays. Detours: Drivers on I-10 westbound can consider using Loop 202 eastbound (Santan Freeway) or US 60 eastbound to Loop 101 northbound (Price Freeway) to Loop 202 westbound (Red Mountain Freeway). Travelers heading to the West Valley can consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 near 59th Avenue. Drivers also should plan for the closure of US 60 westbound between Mesa Drive and I-10 (details below). Motorists on I-10 westbound or US 60 westbound going to Sky Harbor Airport should use a detour and allow extra travel time.
Westbound US 60 closed between Mesa Drive and I-10 from 9 p.m. Friday, June 9 to 5 a.m. Monday, June 12 for pavement improvement project. US 60 westbound on-ramps at Gilbert Road and Stapley Drive also closed. Loop 101 ramps to US 60 westbound closed. Allow extra travel time. Detours: Consider using Loop 202 westbound (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) as alternate freeway routes. Drivers can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using westbound Southern Avenue or Baseline Road to travel beyond closure.
Eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) closed between Priest Drive and Loop 101 in the Tempe area from 9 p.m. Friday, June 9 to 5 a.m. Monday, June 12 for pavement improvement project. Loop 202 eastbound on-ramps from SR 143 northbound, eastbound Sky Harbor Boulevard and Van Buren/52nd streets closed. Detours: Consider using eastbound McDowell Road or Rio Salado Parkway as alternate routes to travel beyond closure.
Additional weekend freeway restriction information listed on ADOT’s website, azdot.gov, under “ADOT News.” Times listed are approximate and subject to change. Some restrictions may end ahead of schedule.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT's Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.
ADOT encourages drivers to be alert, slow down and merge safely in work zones and never drive while impaired.
