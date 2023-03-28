...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam releases
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...lowland flooding along the Gila River downstream of the
Salt River.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 749 AM MST, increased water flow along the Gila River due
to upstream dam releases on the Salt River will likely result
in flooding of low water crossings and may inundate some farm
fields between Avondale and Painted Rock Dam.
- Some locations adjacent to the Gila River that will
experience flooding include...
Goodyear, Buckeye, Gila Bend, Painted Rock Dam, Cotton
Center, Palo Verde, Liberty and Arlington.
http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles. Do not attempt to walk through
floodwaters. Stay away or get swept away!
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of unbridged crossings across the Salt River
upstream of Tempe Town Lake is occurring.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 748 AM MST, water releases from Granite Reef Dam continue.
These releases are still impacting low water crossings
upstream of Tempe Town Lake with several road closures.
- Unusually strong currents and debris will affect recreational
interests in Tempe Town Lake.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Unbridged river crossings such as McKellips and Gilbert
Roads, and gravel pit operations along the Salt River between
Granite Reef Dam and Tempe Town Lake.
http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of unbridged crossings across the Salt River
downstream of Tempe Town Lake is occurring.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 749 AM MST, water releases from Tempe Town Lake continue.
These releases are still impacting low water crossings
downstream with several road closures.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
closures of 67th Ave and 91st Ave where they cross the Salt
River in Phoenix.
http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles. Do not attempt to walk through
floodwaters. Stay away or get swept away!
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release along the Salt
River.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...lowland flooding along the Salt River between Stewart
Mountain Dam and Granite Reef Dam.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 747 AM MST, water releases continue to decrease from
Bartlett Dam and Stewart Mountain Dam. However, strong
currents, increased water levels, and cold water temperatures
will persist resulting in dangerous conditions for recreation
along the Salt River.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Blue Point, Pebble Beach, and Salt River Tubing Recreation
Areas.
http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away or be swept away! Strong currents can be dangerous for
kayakers.
kayakers.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...lowland flooding along the Gila River downstream of
Painted Rock Dam.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 751 AM MST, continued floodgate releases from Painted Rock
Dam are likely to cause flooding of low water crossings and
may inundate some farm fields between the dam and Agua
Caliente near the Maricopa and Yuma County line.
- Some locations adjacent to the Gila River that will
experience flooding include...
mainly rural areas of Maricopa County downstream of Painted
Rock Dam.
http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...lowland flooding of recreational areas along the Verde
River downstream of Bartlett Dam.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 746 AM MST, water releases from Bartlett Lake continue to
decrease, however recreation areas along the Verde River may
still be dangerous due to strong currents, increased water
levels, and cold water temperatures.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Fort McDowell, Needle Rock Recreation Site, Verde River
Recreation Site, and Riverside Campground just below Bartlett
Dam.
http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away or be swept away! Strong currents can be dangerous for
kayakers.
kayakers.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the
following county, Maricopa.
* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of unbridged crossings across the Salt and Gila
Rivers is occurring.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 749 AM MST, water releases from Tempe Town Lake continue.
These releases are still impacting low water crossings in the
warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
El Mirage Road near Avondale, agricultural and industrial
interests within the Salt and Gila river beds.
http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles. Do not attempt to walk through flood
waters. Stay away or get swept away!
&&
