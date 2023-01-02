When it comes to choosing names for their babies, Arizona parents are nothing if not consistent. For the third year in a row, Olivia has been the most popular name for a baby girl for 2022, and Liam is again the most-common name for a boy.
In fact, the 10 most popular names for girls, and nine of the 10 most-popular for boys, are the same ones parents chose in 2021.
The top 10 list for girls includes Olivia, Emma, Isabella, Sophia, Luna, Mia, Camila, Amelia, Ava and Charlotte.
Following Liam, among the most popular boys' names are Noah, Mateo, Oliver, Santiago, Sebastian, Elijah, Ezra, Ezekiel and Julian. Ezra is new to the top 10, supplanting Benjamin, which is now the 12th most common name.
The most popular baby names in Arizona are also popular nationally. Olivia and Emma are the most common names for girls in Arizona and nationwide, while Liam and Noah are the most popular both here and across the country.
Popular names have not changed much in the past decade. The most popular names for Arizona girls in 2012 were Sophia, Isabella, Emma, Mia and Olivia. For boys, the 2012 list included Jacob, Liam, Daniel and Ethan.
Check out the full lists of the top 100 most popular names from 2022.
