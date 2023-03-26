Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, an accredited comprehensive bariatric facility through the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program, continues to earn accolades.
Most recently, it received Bariatric Institutes of Quality (IOQ) designation from Aetna. It’s the fourth top designation for quality and value in bariatric surgery for the Abrazo Medical and Surgical Weight Loss Program at Abrazo Scottsdale Campus.
Abrazo Scottsdale’s bariatric program also holds Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Blue Distinction+, Optum Center of Excellence and Cigna Three Star Quality designations for bariatric surgery. As an MBSAQIP-accredited comprehensive bariatric facility, the hospital demonstrates that it provides the support and resources necessary to address the entire continuum of care for bariatric patients.
Valley resident Natalie Lopez said at her heaviest, she weighed 270 pounds, and the program helped in achieving her weight loss goals. She’s lost about 100 pounds so far.
“The team at Abrazo Health was super supportive and encouraged me every step of the way. Before the surgery, they gave me a step-by-step plan,” Lopez said.
“I met with the doctors and dietitians, who taught me the right way to eat, and I had weekly weigh-ins. They are knowledgeable about weight loss surgery and great at what they do. They helped me accomplish my life goal. I continue to see the team today to keep myself accountable.”
The Abrazo Medical and Surgical Weight Loss Program includes an interdisciplinary team of providers, including general and bariatric surgeons, an obesity medicine physician, physician assistants, registered nurses, registered dietitians and psychologists. The hospital offers sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass, duodenal switch and revision procedures.
Lopez said she struggled with weight issues since age 18.
“Using various methods, I lost weight through the years but was never able to keep it off. I became so tired of the weight gain and weight loss,” she said.
“I had headaches and diabetes. That was the last straw; I knew I would have to change how I lived and that it would not be a quick fix. You must be mentally ready for the surgery and the life changes and stick with it once you start the process. It is a lifelong commitment.”
Patients can feel safe knowing that we have an entire team of experts with the knowledge, training and experience needed to provide excellent care, said program manager Katy Stemple, MDA, RDN.
“Our commitment to our patients begins with their initial consultation with one of our surgeons and continues long after their procedure,” she said.
“We follow them for six years post-operatively to make sure they’re continuing to do well and that they’re meeting their weight loss goals. We also offer pre-operative classes and support groups to ensure our patients are supported every step of the way.”
Stemple also noted that successful medical and surgical weight loss may result in remission or reversal of type 2 diabetes; improved mobility and energy; lower risk of heart disease; high blood pressure and stroke; reduced or eliminated joint pain; and increased self-esteem and confidence.
“The designations and accreditations that Abrazo Scottsdale Campus has received demonstrate that our bariatrics program provides quality care, clinical excellence and positive patient outcomes, while also recognizing the efficiency and value of our program,” said Daniel Fang, MD, FACS, FASMBS, Bariatric Medical Director at Abrazo Scottsdale Campus.
For more information about Abrazo Health hospitals, take a free bariatric surgery health assessment or to find a doctor, visit AbrazoHealth.com.
