Low-cost vascular risk assessments from Abrazo Health will be available at Desert Foothills Family YMCA from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.
The Angioscreen system can help identify potential risks for peripheral artery disease, heart attack or stroke.
“February is Heart Month,” said Abrazo Health Outreach Manager Cindy Roberts, RN. “Every 30 seconds an American has a heart attack and every 45 seconds a stroke. And 80% are preventable. Isn’t 10 minutes worth your time to see if you are at risk?”
Angioscreen exams take only about 10 minutes and assess a person’s circulatory system to provide information about blood flow in the neck and ankle arteries, heart rhythm, blood pressure and fitness. The screening costs $59 and includes:
- Quick carotid ultrasound (checks for artery blockages)
- Ankle-branchial indexes (checks for peripheral vascular disease)
- EKG (checks for Afib)
- Blood pressure check
- Private consultation with clinician
Participants get a confidential, color printout with photos of the carotid arteries and exam results. A clinician provides a brief consultation to explain the results, which participants are encouraged to share with their personal physician for follow up.
“Only a physician is qualified to fully interpret the significance of the measurements and ultrasound images in the context of an individual’s personal medical history.” Roberts said. “The Angioscreen information can be used by participants to share with their doctor and should not replace regular examinations and consultations with their personal physician.”
The Abrazo Angioscreen event will take place at Desert Foothills Family YMCA, located at 34250 N. 60th St. in Scottsdale. Sign up for a time at AbrazoHealth.com/events or call 1-844-721-4068 to register.
Abrazo Health is one of the largest health systems in Arizona, serving the greater Phoenix area with advanced programs in cardiovascular, neurosciences, orthopedics, spine and sports medicine, trauma and emergency services, surgical robotics, general surgery and maternity care.
The Abrazo system includes Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital, Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Abrazo Central Campus, Abrazo Cave Creek Hospital, Abrazo Mesa Hospital, Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, Abrazo Surprise Hospital and Abrazo West Campus – along with freestanding emergency centers, primary care and specialty physician practices and graduate medical education programs. For more information, visit AbrazoHealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.