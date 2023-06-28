The upcoming Fourth of July holiday is expected to see a remarkable milestone, with a projected 50.7 million Americans planning to take well-deserved vacations.
This unprecedented figure represents the highest travel volume ever projected by AAA.
More than 978,000 Arizonans are expected to travel for the holiday, an increase of 5% over last year.
As inflation gradually eases and gas prices remain significantly lower compared to last year, AAA anticipates that the upcoming holiday will set new records for both road and air travel. While most people will be traveling by road, the share of people flying has increased to the highest level in nearly 20 years at 8.2%.
“Despite limited inventory and airfare soaring 50% higher than last year, consumers are choosing not to scale back their travel plans,” said Brian Ng, senior vice president of membership and travel marketing for AAA Arizona.
“This holiday weekend, there’s going to be a huge influx in travelers, so it’s important to take advantage of available resources to get the most out of their trips.”
Looking for useful Independence Day travel tips? AAA Arizona has got you covered with these tips:
Get your vehicle inspected at a AAA Auto Repair Center to prevent any unexpected breakdowns.
Have a breakdown plan. Nearly 400,000 travelers are expected to request roadside assistance from AAA over the holiday weekend. Know what to do if you run into trouble on the road.
To avoid the busiest times on the road, plan your trip to avoid peak hours of 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday, June 30 is expected to be the busiest travel day.
Download the AAA Mobile App to find the lowest gas prices on your travel route as well as access to trusted AAA services including travel tools, discounts and roadside assistance.
Take measures to avoid airport mishaps, including lost luggage and flight delays.
