Holiday travel through the end of the year continues to rebound despite gas prices and inflation worries.
More than 2.1 million Arizonans are expected to pack their bags during the 11-day period between Dec. 23 through Jan. 2, according to AAA data. That’s a 3.3% rise from last year.
Overall, the year-end holidays are expected to be the busiest since 2019. Nationwide, nearly 102 million people will travel by car, an increase of nearly 2% from 2021. About 7.2 million people will fly, an increase of 14% over last year.
“With Christmas and New Year’s Day falling on a Sunday, heavier traffic can be expected through the end of the year,” said Brian Ng, senior vice president of membership and travel marketing for AAA Arizona.
AAA Arizona offers 5 holiday travel tips:
Check the forecast. Weather is unpredictable and can cause flight delays or cancellations.
Travel during off-peak periods (before 2 p.m. or after 8 p.m.), if possible. Road traffic peaks on the Friday before Christmas and Dec. 27 and 28.
Plan for delays. Drivers can expect up to 25% longer travel times nationwide.
Get a pre-trip inspection to ensure your vehicle is road-ready. Nearly 900,000 travelers will call AAA for roadside assistance nationwide.
Find the lowest gas prices on your travel route with the AAA Mobile App.
