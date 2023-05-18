Despite concerns over inflation and rising gas and airfare costs, Memorial Day travel is projected to reach an impressive 99% of pre-pandemic levels this year.
AAA expects nearly 890,000 Arizonans will take to the roads and skies during the holiday, which traditionally marks the beginning of summer. That represents an increase of 7% from 2022.
“Air travel could hit an all-time high this year,” said Brian Ng, senior vice president of membership and travel marketing for AAA Arizona. “By planning ahead and using travel resources, travelers can make their Memorial Day trips less stressful.”
Although driving continues to be the preferred method of travel nationwide, air travel is projected to surpass the previous Memorial Day record from 2019 by 5.4%.
Looking for useful Memorial Day travel tips? AAA Arizona has got you covered with these suggestions:
Before hitting the road, ensure your vehicle is in top shape with a pre-trip inspection at a AAA Auto Repair Center to prevent any unexpected breakdowns. With over 480,000 travelers nationwide expected to call AAA for roadside assistance over the holiday weekend, it’s better to be safe than sorry.
To avoid the busiest times on the road, plan your trip to avoid peak hours of 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. If possible, adjust your travel schedule accordingly.
Download the AAA Mobile App to find the lowest gas prices on your travel route as well as access to trusted AAA services including travel tools, discounts and roadside assistance.
Airport parking lots fill up fast. Reserve a spot online ahead of time.
If you need help preparing for Memorial Day, AAA is a full service travel agency that offers a variety of travel resources to help you plan and book your next trip. Learn more at travel.aaa.com.
