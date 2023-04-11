Vehicle charging
Stock image

Millions of electric vehicles (EV) on American roads have created a surging used market that buyers may be navigating for the first time. High gas prices sparked massive interest in EVs. But buyers need to factor in things like battery life, safety technology and warranties when buying a used EV.

Switching to electric can save thousands but buying used can be tricky. To help consumers make an informed decision, AAA Arizona created a comprehensive guide for potential EV buyers that includes an extensive checklist of things to know before going electric. 

AAA Used EV Buyer's Guide offers: 

  • Used EV ownership cost comparisons (battery versus gas-powered).

  • Tips on how to evaluate the vehicle’s condition.

  • Information on potential tax rebates.

  • What extended warranties typically cover and don’t cover.

“As we approach the tipping point of widespread EV adoption, used EVs are becoming a more viable entry point for first time EV buyers,” said Matt Alfano, vice president of Mobility Innovation at AAA Arizona. “Like any used car, having a thorough understanding of what to look for can help the buyer shop with confidence.”

AAA also offers exclusive benefits to EV owners:

To learn more and access AAA Arizona’s EV resources, visit mwg.aaa.com/automotive/ev-electric-cars.

