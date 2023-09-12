Five of the Valley’s top homebuilders have joined forces to plan and design the first single-family homes that will comprise Phase One of Blossom Rock at Superstition Vistas, a new master-planned community in north Scottsdale slated to open in spring 2024.
The selected homebuilders are Brookfield Residential, Lennar Homes, David Weekley Homes, Pulte Homes and Tri Pointe Homes.
Blossom Rock is located just two miles east of Eastmark, which has been the No. 1 master-planned community in Arizona over the past decade. With home sales coming to a close at Eastmark, Blossom Rock is the next great master-planned community to be developed by Brookfield Residential.
“We are thrilled to unveil this beautiful community as we work towards our grand opening in spring 2024,” said Dea McDonald, president of Brookfield Properties Development Arizona, Land and Housing. “We are confident that the collective efforts of our esteemed homebuilders will culminate in a living experience that exceeds expectations.”
The Blossom Rock home builders will offer a range of architectural styles and home plan options to fit a variety of lifestyles, from first-time homebuyers to families with children of all ages to empty nesters and retirees. Aiming to not only create a stunning neighborhood scene but also add character, distinct home styles will include Spanish colonial, territorial ranch, craftsman/bungalow, traditional Southwest, contemporary farmhouse, desert prairie and modern West.
Blossom Rock’s neighborhoods, trails and park system will be oriented strategically to provide opportunities for dramatic views of the Superstition Mountains. The tree-lined streets will also provide a convenient connection between neighborhood amenities, parks and homes.
“Living at Blossom Rock is a chance to celebrate the treasured aspects of community — a chance to slow down and relax with family and neighbors to savor your very best, well-balanced life,” McDonald said.
According to McDonald, the Phase One homebuilders were carefully chosen based on their impressive track record, commitment to quality and dedication to creating outstanding living spaces that cater to diverse lifestyles.
With the different homebuilders each contributing their own segments, Blossom Rock boasts a wide range of single-family lot sizes and options.
Brookfield Residential, which is the community master developer as well as a homebuilder, will offer 137 lots, with options measuring either 50 or 60 feet wide. Lennar Homes will have a total of 155 lots and Pulte Homes a total of 140, both with 50-foot and 60-foot wide lot options. David Weekley Homes will have 52 lots measuring 70 feet wide.
McDonald said this assortment of lot sizes and options will help to ensure future residents can find the ideal lot to build their dream home.
Home designs and pricing are currently undergoing a comprehensive review and, as these details are finalized, they will be released providing prospective homebuyers with a preview of what Blossom Rock has in store. The community is located at 14646 N. Kierland Blvd., Scottsdale.
To learn more or stay up to date with the latest developments and announcements regarding Blossom Rock, visit blossomrock.com.
(2) comments
I'm confused. How can "two miles East of Eastmark" in Mesa be considered North Scottsdale?
Agree, I find the development will be in Apache Junction which is hardly N. Scottdale. Someone didn't proof her article.
