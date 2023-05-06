In the past year, international travel has more than doubled, and the State Department projects a record-breaking summer travel season abroad.
“International travel comes with many things to keep track of,” said Julian Paredes, spokesperson for AAA Arizona. “But if you’re planning a trip, you should know there are a wide range of resources from travel agents to federal programs ready to help.”
To help travelers plan the perfect trip abroad, AAA has four pieces of travel advice:
Prioritize your passport
Pandemic-related application backlogs and increased travel demand have led to passport delays. Processing time is currently estimated at 10 to 13 weeks. If you already have a passport, check its expiration date. Passports should be renewed at least six months before expiration, and in many countries, they need to be valid for a minimum of six months beyond your intended departure date.
An experienced travel advisor can help you navigate the passport application or renewal process. AAA members get exclusive rates expediting U.S. passports and visas with RushMyPassport.
Stay informed and prepared.
Stay informed and prepared when traveling abroad by downloading the State Department’s Smart Traveler app and enrolling in the free Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP). STEP allows the U.S. Embassy or Consulate in your destination country to contact you in case of an emergency, such as a national disaster. Using the app, travelers can receive notifications about important updates for their travel plans.
Renting a car? You might need an IDP.
State-issued drivers’ licenses may not be valid abroad. Many countries require an International Driving Permit (IDP) or or Intra-American Driving Permit (IADP), which includes your name, photo and driver information. Rental car companies might also require an IDP. AAA is one of only two private entities authorized to issue IDPs. Travelers can obtain IDPs at AAA branch offices.
Protect your investment.
Travel insurance is always a good idea, but it is even more crucial when traveling abroad due to potential language barriers, unfamiliar healthcare systems and other challenges. An experienced travel advisor can help you choose the right plan that meets your needs. They can also explain the details of the policy, and help you understand what is and isn’t covered.
AAA is a full service travel agency that offers a variety of travel resources to help you plan and book your next trip. Serving its members for over 100 years, AAA currently has 5,300 employees representing 6 million members across Northern California, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, Montana, Wyoming and Alaska.
In addition to legendary roadside assistance, AAA offers home, auto and life insurance as well as travel and home security services. Learn more at AAA.com.
