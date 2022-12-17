345 Wealth Management, a full-service financial services firm focused on comprehensive planning as it relates to the accumulation, distribution and transfer of wealth, has now opened its headquarter office at 4835 E. Cactus Road in Scottsdale.
Industry veteran Dillan Micus co-founded the business with long-time colleague Patrick Kearns, bringing together a team with more than 110 years of combined leadership experience in the finance industry.
“The focus of 345 Wealth Management is to provide comprehensive financial planning services to our clients, allowing them to manage their finances so they can do more of what they love,” Micus said. “Pat and I bring years of experience to the firm, giving us and the team the opportunity to develop a roadmap for each of our clients designed to reduce risk while at the same time create tax efficiencies.”
Micus previously served as the executive vice president of his current broker-dealer, Equitable Advisors Southwest Branch, for 17 years. When he moved to Scottsdale in 2005, he was the then-youngest person in the company’s history to take on the role of executive vice president. During his tenure, he was the firm’s highest-ranking officer in the Southwest region, growing the organization from a few hundred million dollars of assets placed under management, to $3 billion in assets placed under management.
Micus earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Northern Colorado and holds Series 7, 24, 53 and 66 securities registrations, as well as the Arizona Life and Health Insurance Producers License.
Kearns served as a member of his broker-dealer, now Equitable Advisors since 2001, including as vice president of the Nevada office for 13 years, where he oversaw market operations, led recruitment and training efforts, and worked with clients across the Southwest. He worked closely with Micus in that role before moving to Scottsdale to serve as vice president of Equitable Advisors Southwest Branch in 2018.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Las Vegas and earned the Retirement Planning Specialist title from Equitable Advisors, based upon receipt of a Certificate in Retirement Planning from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. Kearns holds Series 7, 66 and 24 registrations and the Arizona Life and Health Insurance Producers License.
“Dillan and I have both, on our own and together, spent decades understanding the intricacies of the processes and products that can impact financial freedom – estate planning strategies, wealth management, business continuation, qualified plans, the tax code, market conditions, client behaviors,” Kearns said.
“The dedicated, unwavering work that we have done to facilitate financial transactions, create systems and processes, and advise clients is what has led us to start this firm,” Micus added. “Through starting our own business, we’re realizing a dream and now we will be able to help others realize theirs, too, starting with financial freedom on their own terms.”
345 Wealth Management works in alliance with Equitable Advisors as its broker dealer, and the local Equitable Advisors Southwest Branch.
For more information, visit 345wealthmgmt.com.
