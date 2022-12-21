Barro’s Pizza did its part once again to help fight hunger in Arizona by hosting its 11th Annual Doran Barro Holiday Hunger Fight Dec. 6, which raised $415,000 for St. Mary’s Food Bank.
“We can’t thank our customers enough for their loyalty and support this year and every year for the last 11 years,” said Mike Barro, co-owner of Barro’s Pizza. “Each December we honor our mother, Doran Barro, by donating 100 percent of our sales at all our locations to St. Mary’s Food Bank. This year we blew our previous record out of the water by almost $85,000 – we are so grateful to our customers.”
One hundred percent of all sales Dec. 6 from 46 Barro’s locations in both Phoenix and Tucson donated to St. Mary’s Food Bank to help those in Arizona facing hard times during the holidays. With this year’s contribution, Barro’s Pizza has now raised more than $2.5 million, which equals almost 17,500,000 meals for Arizona’s hungry, and every dollar raised equates to seven meals served. The Doran Barro Holiday Hunger Fight is St. Mary’s Food Bank’s largest cause-related marketing effort each year.
“In this year when so much strain has been put on our food bank’s resources, for the Barro family and their loyal customers to support the Doran Barro Holiday Hunger Fight with a record total is just incredible,” St. Mary’s President and CEO Tom Kertis said. “We so appreciate the Barros for helping St. Mary’s feed so many struggling families and make their holiday season a little brighter.”
