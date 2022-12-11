Carefree’s town motto is “the best small town in Arizona,” and both residents and guests tend to agree.
The town was officially incorporated as a town in 1985, but its true beginnings go back a few decades earlier. The idea of “Carefree” living came about as some of the best ideas do – over food, when Tom Darlington and K.T. Palmer met at a luncheon in 1946. That idea came to fruition in 1955 when the two bought land under the corporate name “Carefree Development Corporation” and the name stuck.
Today, that same idea of Carefree living still strongly defines the town. Tucked into the base of Black Mountain, people come to Carefree for a breath of fresh air and undisturbed views of the Sonoran Desert. Knowing this, the town has made it a priority to preserve and protect the natural landscape, as well as a little of that old western charm.
With a total area of 8.8 miles and only has around 4,000 residents, Carefree may not be a big town, but it has a long list of things to do and sights to see. Here are just 20 things that are part of what make Carefree “the best small town in Arizona.”
Food and drink
Venues Café
Located in the middle of the Town Center, it’s hard to miss Venues Cafe and its classic red awning. This local eatery serves lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch and specializes in comfort food with a Southwest flare. The restaurant offers a unique combination of upscale yet casual dining in an elevated yet cozy atmosphere. Whether going out to celebrate a special occasion or just to catch the game, Venues is the spot for both, which is why many come back time and time again.
English Rose Tea Room
Visiting the English Rose Tea Room is like playing “tea time” as a kid, except you’re an adult and it’s real so you can actually drink the tea and eat the little treats. The space looks like a room in a dollhouse, with all shades of pink, florals and crystal chandeliers. There are over 50 teas to choose from and a variety of light eats, from scones to cottage pie. Customers can sit and sip their tea in store or take it home with one of the many tea sets available for purchase.
Keeler’s Neighborhood Steakhouse
At Keeler’s Neighborhood Steakhouse, locals can enjoy all the tastes, services, class and ambiance of an upscale, top-quality steakhouse without the pretentiousness, triple dollar signs or having to drive to Scottsdale or Phoenix. The restaurant serves a variety of Certified Angus Beef steaks such as the New York strip, ribeye, filets and baseball cut sirloin. It also has a large selection of fresh seafood, chicken, pork and lamb on the menu. With its large patio, courtyard and roof-top deck, Keeler’s is a great place to gather with friends and family. There’s also a full bar and live music (on select nights) to liven things up even more.
Black Mountain Café & Coffee Shop
One of the oldest restaurants in Carefree, the Black Mountain Cafe & Coffee shop was created in 1978. While the building, owners and menu has undergone some changes throughout the years, this spot has consistently been noted as a town staple and favorite spot. Black Mountain Cafe & Coffee Shop serves locally roasted coffee and espresso drinks as well as a full breakfast and lunch menu, kids’ menu and sweets. This cozy, small town coffee shop has stood the test of time.
Things to do
Sonoran Explorin' Tours
Experience the incredible ecosystem, biodiversity and sheer beauty of the Sonoran Desert with Sonoran Explorin' Tours. Even locals who have the Sonoran Desert in their backyard can learn new things about the land from these experts, whether it’s survival skills or cultural history. Each tour is catered to the group, so everyone from ages 4 to 94 can be accommodated and no two tours are ever alike.
Sticks Golf and Cigar Lounge
Sticks Golf and Cigar Lounge is the ultimate man cave. It is the only premier cigar lounge that offers indoor golf and shooting in the state. Guests can use a full swing golf simulator and choose from over 100 of the best golf courses in the world. There are over 1,5000 premium cigar brands available and, recently added, select bourbons, single malt scotch and ryes.
Gallery Michéle
Gallery Michéle is a contemporary art gallery located right in the town center, across from the Carefree Desert Gardens Sundial Plaza. The gallery showcases nationally and internationally recognized artists and focuses on modern contemporary fine art, three-dimensional media and sculpture. It houses multiple exhibitions, each with their own section, so each room is completely unique.
Carefree Farmers Market
The Carefree Farmers Market takes place Fridays year-round, right at the base of the sundial. From the squelching heat of the summer to frosty winter mornings, the market is open for your fresh and local culinary needs. While things change seasonally, shoppers can expect to find produce, herbs, flowers, fresh baked goods, natural meats and seafood as well as a variety of local art and crafts.
Third Thursday Art Walk
Third Thursdays are a free, self-guided art walk throughout downtown Carefree featuring 14 local art galleries. As the name suggests, they take place the third Thursday of every month October through May, from 4 to 7 p.m. The galleries are all locally owned and offer a diverse selection of fine art, home décor and jewelry. During the event, galleries also offer snacks and refreshments. Even if you don’t plan on purchasing anything, it’s a great time to stroll through town and window shop.
Wellness
Civana Wellness Resort & Spa
Civana’s philosophy is “happiness first, healthiness always.” It focuses on all aspects of wellness, with fitness classes, meditation and yoga, spa treatments and even astronomy classes. Tucked in over 20 acres of the Sonoran Desert, Civana offers detoxification in a variety of ways, from escaping daily life stress to eating healthy food to cleansing pores. You don’t have to be staying at the resort to enjoy the spa either, as anyone is welcome.
Happy Fitness with Patricia
These Zumba classes make fitness fun. Happy Fitness with Patricia has been getting the Carefree community moving since 2013. Outdoor Zumba and Soul Strength classes take place at the Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion about three times a week during the cooler months.
Carefree Yoga
Carefree Yoga has regular classes outdoors at the Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion, right in the heart of downtown and with a view of the botanical gardens. These classes are for all levels and, when the weather is nice, happen up to three times a week. Carefree Yoga also offers private yoga sessions, a private yoga nidra and sound bath as well as reiki sessions.
Organizations
Desert Foothills Land Trust
The Desert Foothills Land Trust’s mission is to connect people to nature by working with communities and partners to conserve and steward sensitive lands and species for the survival of the Sonoran Desert. Since it was formed in 1991, the land trust has conserved 1,000 acres on 27 preserves. The nonprofit is led almost entirely by volunteers – community members who have offered their time and energy out of a love of nature. It regularly hosts programs to teach people about conservation, the beauty of the Sonoran Desert to instill that love of nature in younger generations.
Foothills Caring Corps
Foothills Caring Corps’ mission is to promote independence and enhance the quality of life for its neighbors — older adults and persons with disabling conditions who live in the Foothills area. The nonprofit provides a variety of services such as transportation, a medical equipment mobility loan closet, shopping assistance, technology help and pet visits. Thanks to community support, these services are completely free.
Thunderbird Artists
Thunderbird Artists operates under the mission to enhance the art culture in local communities by producing award-winning, juried, sophisticated fine art festivals. You may know them best for the Fine Art & Wine Festivals. It just recently produced the 29th Annual Carefree Fall Fine Art & Wine Festival, which also marked the organization’s 85th seasonal show in Carefree. Thunderbird Artists also has a gallery in Carefree, featuring an eclectic arrangement of over 50 artists.
Foothills Animal Rescue
A nonprofit rescue center, Foothills Animal Rescue has saved thousands of dogs and cats in the 25 years it has been open and facilitated over 700 adoptions in 2021 alone. The rescue is cage free and puts the well-being of the animals first. Rescues receive full medical care and, if needed, behavioral training. The Carefree Resale Boutique, which has clothing, accessories, pet supplies and housewares, is one of the biggest revenue generators for the nonprofit.
Sights
Cave Creek Memorial Cemetery
Don’t be fooled by the name, this cemetery is located in Carefree. It was implemented in 1955 and is now within the borders of the town after its incorporation in 1984. The Cave Creek memorial cemetery is a pioneer cemetery and is meant to remain in its natural desert state. It is the final resting place for many military veterans, honored by the American Legion each Memorial Day.
Black Mountain
Standing at nearly 4,000 feet tall, Black Mountain is a huge reason people come to Carefree. It offers hiking, biking and horseback riding paths. Located between Carefree and Cave Creek, views from the top are breathtaking. Special to Carefree, though, is the view from downtown when watching the sun slowly set over the ridgeline – an incredible, out-of-this-world sight. More than that, Black Mountain is largely to thank for some of the incredible wildlife that can be seen around Carefree, from Golden Eagles to mountain lions to wild burros.
Desert Gardens
The Carefree Desert Gardens are the centerpiece to the town center. The gardens sit on four acres that are full of rare and fascinating desert plants. Free to access and open 365 days a year, visitors can stroll through the gardens at their leisure. The gardens also have a splash pad and playground.
Carefree sundial
No list about Carefree can be complete without mentioning the sundial. Located in the middle of the town center, it was erected in 1959, is the largest sundial in North America and third largest in the Western Hemisphere. The sundial points directly to the North Star and measures 90 feet in diameter. The metal gnomon, the shadow-casting arm of the dial, stands 35 feet above ground and extends 72 feet.
