Today Arizona Helping Hands has kicked off their 11th Annual Back to School Drive. Distribution will take place now through Aug. 4.
This year Arizona Helping Hands wants to fulfill their goal of donating more than 7,500 backpacks filled with school supplies to children who are on a foster care journey. It’s not just about giving out pencils or markers, every donation is about ensuring that these kids have the chance to thrive.
The program’s goal is to provide foster care children and their families with the support that they need in order to be prepared for the school year.
Everyone can help and is encouraged to get involved. Local residents and businesses can help the nonprofit by donating or applying to host a collection drive. If you have school supplies you’d like to donate, drop them off at the Arizona Helping Hands resource center or local participating Banner Physical Therapy and Copper State Credit Union locations.
Find a drop off location near you:
Scottsdale:
Banner Physical Therapy – 9917 N. 95th St.
Banner Physical Therapy – 5111 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 100
Anthem:
Copper State Credit Union – 3428 W. Anthem Way
Phoenix:
Banner Physical Therapy – 4045 E. Bell Road, Suite 150
Banner Physical Therapy – 2222 E. Highland Ave.
Banner Physical Therapy – 2830 N. 42nd St.
Copper State Credit Union – 1640 W. Thomas Road
Copper State Credit Union – 2400 W. Bell Road
Arizona Helping Hands – 3110 E. Thunderbird Road, Suite 100
Glendale:
Banner Physical Therapy – 6320 W. Union Hills Drive, Suite A265
Banner Thunderbird Medical Center – 5605 W. Eugie Ave.
Copper State Credit Union – 18559 N. 59th Ave.
Gilbert:
Banner Physical Therapy – 3507 Mercy Road, Suite 105
Sun City:
Banner Physical Therapy – 10503 W. Thunderbird Blvd., Suite 200
Having the right supplies is necessary for a child's academic success and a lot of the time kids in the foster care system don’t have the same resources as others. That’s why this event and every donation truly makes a difference.
Each backpack that Arizona Helping Hands will be giving out this year will have their “starter pack.” This includes a pencil box, highlighter, pencils and pens, a pencil sharpener, glue sticks, markers, colored pencils, a ruler and an eraser.
In addition to the “starter kit,” they’ll have other age-appropriate school supplies available for students at their drive.
For more information or to support the Arizona Helping Hands Back to School Drive visit azhelpinghands.org/back2school-drive or linktr.ee/azhelpinghands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.