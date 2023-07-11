On June 30, 2013 a tragedy unfolded in Yavapai County. The Granite Mountain Hotshots, a fearless group of firefighters, tragically lost their lives while battling the ferocious Yarnell Hill fire in an effort to save countless lives in our community.
Ten years later, their memory lives on through the work of the 100 Club of Arizona, an organization that honors these fallen heroes while providing hope for a brighter future. The organization has an annual scholarship program that supports aspiring college students, with 19 scholarships named after the Granite Mountain Hotshots in a way that inspires and empowers.
The 100 Club of Arizona's scholarship program serves as a beacon of light for all first responder’s immediate family members. Over the years, they’ve given away over $2.5 million in scholarships. This year they provided their most funding ever, handing out nearly half a million dollars in scholarships to nearly 100 deserving recipients after they received more than 200 applicants. The scholarships ranged from $5,000 to $10,000, with beneficiaries coming from cities across the state, such as Scottsdale, Mesa, Prescott, Glendale, Wickenburg and Apache Junction.
By providing financial assistance to deserving students, the program ensures that the memory of these Hotshots lives on, not just as a tribute but as a source of inspiration.
Through the scholarships, the 100 Club pays homage to the heroes by investing in the potential of future generations, allowing them to pursue their dreams and achieve their educational goals. By alleviating the financial burdens associated with higher education, the program allows them to focus on their studies and pursue their passions without hesitation.
In remembering the Granite Mountain Hotshots, the program honors their powerful and timeless legacy. They not only honor the heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice but also ensure that their unwavering spirit continues to inspire and guide feature generations.
Through education and community support, a better and brighter future is built. The legacy of the Hotshots is built on the foundation of courage, determination and the enduring power of remembrance.
As a nonprofit, the 100 Club of Arizona is able to lift the financial burdens of students and first responders across the state largely due to the donations of the community. If you’d like to get involved with the 100 Club of Arizona visit 100club.org and donate today.
Angela Harrolle is CEO 100 Club of Arizona.
