Tournament Chairman Pat Williams has announced World No. 1 and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy has officially committed to play in the 2023 WM Phoenix Open presented by Taylor Morrison, which is set to tee it up Feb. 6-12 at TPC Scottsdale. This will be McIlroy’s second appearance at “The People’s Open,” he finished T-13 in his 2021 debut here.