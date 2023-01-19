Tournament Chairman Pat Williams has announced World No. 1 and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy has officially committed to play in the 2023 WM Phoenix Open presented by Taylor Morrison, which is set to tee it up Feb. 6-12 at TPC Scottsdale. This will be McIlroy’s second appearance at “The People’s Open,” he finished T-13 in his 2021 debut.
“We’re beyond excited to welcome one of the most decorated golfers of this generation, Rory McIlroy, back to ‘The People’s Open,’” Williams said. “Rory’s accomplishments on and off the golf course are indicative of what it means to be a ‘pro’s pro,’ we are thrilled that our fans get to watch him in action at TPC Scottsdale for a second time.”
McIlroy is arguably one of the most decorated players in golf history, racking up 23 PGA TOUR victories and eight International titles – including four DP World Tour Rankings victories – over his illustrious 16-year professional career. The Northern Ireland native was named PGA TOUR Player of the Year three times (2012, 2014, 2019), European Golfer of the Year three times (2012, 2014, 2015), twice recognized as the PGA TOUR’s leading money winner (2012, 2014) and held the World No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking for a cumulative total of 116 weeks beginning in March of 2012. McIlroy also is a three-time FedExCup champ, led the PGA TOUR in scoring four times (2012, 2014, 2019, 2022) and has represented Team Europe in the Ryder Cup six times, four of which were victorious.
The competitive WM Phoenix Open field will be competing for the increased purse of $20 million, the $3,6 million first-place check and 500 FedExCup points. PGA TOUR members have until 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, to commit to play in the WM Phoenix Open. Eligible players are assigned one of 34 PGA TOUR priority ranking categories based on their past performance on TOUR. The field will continue to change as players with higher priority rankings commit to play in the WM Phoenix Open. This year, the WM Phoenix Open is guaranteed to have the top 20 players at its event thanks to the commitment from PGA TOUR players in the Player Impact Program. The 2023 WM Phoenix Open will be one of PGA’s "elevated status" events.
The 2023 WM Phoenix Open will take place Feb. 6-12 at TPC Scottsdale. “The People’s Open” has been named the Tournament of the Year by the PGA TOUR four times to acknowledge the tournament’s legendary status as one the most unique events in golf. The 2023 edition will mark the 88th playing of the event (one of the five oldest events on the PGA TOUR) and the 14th with WM as title sponsor. For more information, visit wmphoenixopen.com.
The Thunderbirds were founded in 1937 with the mission of promoting the Valley of the Sun through sports. The Thunderbirds consist of 55 “active” members and more than 280 “life” members who have helped the tournament eclipse $176 million in charitable giving since its inception in 1932 ($10.5 million in 2022).
