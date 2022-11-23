This Thanksgiving weekend, watch the Xtreme Bull riders take the reins at Queen Creek Horseshoe Park & Equestrian Centre.
The Chapman Automotive Group and American Hat Company, Inc., present the 2022 Queen Creek Xtreme Bulls event that features a concert series, bull riding and more festivities Nov. 23, 25 and 26.
Bring the family out to this three-day event to watch some of the country's best riders compete right here in Queen Creek. Kicking off the event will be a live concert with performances by Western Fusion, Nathan Dean & the Damn Band and Josh Royon on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 5 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 25 will feature the first Xtreme Bulls performance, where event-goers can watch some of the top riders take on the bucking bulls. Gates open at 5 p.m. with live music, dancing, vendors and food trucks. Afterwards, get your cowboy hats one while the riders get their saddles ready because the bulls will start bucking at 7 p.m.
The Kids Mini West Festival will take place on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Families can enjoy games, mechanical bull rides and roping machines, kids stick horse races, and a 6-gun shootout. Mutton Busting will be available to watch and kids ages 4 to 7 years old can participate for $10 per ride. The end of the night will star the final Xtreme Bulls performance at 7 p.m.
General admission seating starts at $20 per set while suites in the arena can be reserved for $715 each and come with the best view possible.
Queen Creek's Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre is located at 20464 E. Riggs Road, just west of Ellsworth Road.
