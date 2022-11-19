There’s still a chance to experience Tuesday Night Pickleball, a new, made-for-TV showcase that launched in the Valley in August and has received a remarkable response.
The first two events were sold out with an additional 60,000 viewers watching online. There are two Tuesday Night Pickleball events remaining - Nov. 22 and Dec. 13. The events are open to the public and tickets are available for purchase online.
“The response – both in person and online – is a testament to how popular the sport of pickleball really is right now,” said Patrick Sullivan, owner of Jigsaw Health, a locally owned and operated health and nutritional supplement company based in Scottsdale.
“This is a passion project for us and our organization. Tuesday Night Pickleball is a great way to introduce more people to the sport we love and we can’t wait to see what happens with the next four local events scheduled for the fall,” Sullivan added.
Each event includes one match and four professional players from across the country at the newly-built pickleball stadium called The Orchard at the Scottsdale campus of Jigsaw Health. Plus, each match is decided by fans via online voting. Spectators can buy tickets to watch the fastest growing sport in the U.S. and see world-renowned players in action.
The sport of pickleball has seen a 650% increase in player numbers over the past seven years, according to the USA Pickleball Association, and boasts more than 3.3 million players worldwide. The paddle ball sport combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis.
The Orchard at Jigsaw Health in Scottsdale is the premier indoor venue for pickleball events. With seating for 100 people, music, lights, drinks and catered dinner, VIP guests will feel like they’re sitting courtside at a true professional sporting event.
The Tuesday night matches can also be seen online. Each event is broadcast live at 6 p.m. on PPA’s YouTube and Facebook channel. VIP tickets to attend in person are available for purchase now.
Sullivan and his wife Ashley started playing pickleball in 2018 and quickly became addicted. They loved pickleball so much they began incorporating the sport into their family-owned nutrition, hydration and supplement business creating Jigsaw’s Pickleball Cocktail.
Introduced in 2021, Pickleball Cocktail is a sugar-free, orange-flavored electrolyte powder containing 800 mg of potassium, roughly the equivalent of two bananas. It also includes DiMagnesium Malate, a patented, energizing form of magnesium, as well as sodium-chloride to keep pickleballers hydrated, energized and cramp-free, especially during long tournament days.
The company also creates popular music parody videos including “I Pickle and I Love It” and “I Wanna Dink with Somebody” featuring video clips from 63 different pro and amateur pickleballers around the globe.
Jigsaw Health has been in the Valley for more than 15 years. The organization’s goals are to help clients feel good with nutritional and vitamin supplements needed to live a full, happy and healthy life. For more information on Jigsaw Health and its products, visit JigsawHealth.com.
