To get a good glimpse of lush, green pines, most Arizonans travel up toward Flagstaff, but the state’s largest fresh-cut Christmas tree has actually been found at Outlets at Anthem for the past 21 years — a tradition that continues this year with the tree’s arrival Friday, Nov. 4.
The breathtaking tree will arrive at 6:30 a.m. on a 40-foot flatbed truck and be ushered into place by none other than Santa Claus himself. Weather permitting, the tree will then be lifted into place with an industrial crane at 7:45 a.m., kicking off the holiday season.
“Nothing says the start of the holiday season like the arrival of the state’s tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree,” said JoAnn Truax, director of real estate and marketing for Outlets at Anthem.
“For more than two decades we have been the perfect place for Valley residents to carry on holiday traditions and create new ones with the people they love. This year’s tree is a sight to see and we can’t wait to welcome visitors of all ages to our open-air shopping space to celebrate the wonders of the holiday season.”
This year’s tree measures 70 feet tall and 20 feet wide and is being transported from a specialty lot at the California/Oregon border. To put that in perspective, the standard household Christmas tree is about 7 feet tall — and even at that size the tree topper can be scraping the ceiling. So for Arizona’s largest Christmas tree, picture 10 of those stacked on top of each other.
Upon arrival at the Outlets at Anthem, Santa’s elves (a 10-person team of experts) will spend two weeks — and more than 120 hours — using articulating boom lifts to shape and decorate the tree.
More than 1.5 miles of LED lights, approximately 10,000 bulbs, will illuminate the tree and roughly 5,000 ornaments and bows will finish off the breathtaking spectacle. Placed at the top of this 70-foot beauty will be a three-foot tall copper star, a nod to Arizona’s official state metal. When completely decorated, the tree will weigh close to four tons.
Then, around the base of the tree and around the Outlets shopping area, there will be giant ornaments, giant gifts and a full-size sleigh for added decoration.
The tree is on display all season long and thoroughly tended to so that it stays looking as fresh as when it arrived. The tree will be housed in a custom-made seven-foot deep well and sprayed with nearly 120 gallons of fire retardant. Additionally, six industrial guy wires hold the tall tree in place and stabilize it during windy weather.
Families, shoppers passing through, Christmas enthusiasts and all community members are invited to celebrate the official launch of the holiday season at the 21st Annual Tree Lighting Event, Saturday, Nov. 19, at Outlets at Anthem. When those 10,000 bulbs turn on, every watching eye is bound to sparkle in excitement. Even the adults will feel like a kid again, having to tilt their head to see the top of the tree.
There will also be a free concert at the Nov. 19 tree lighting, although details have not yet been released.
For additional information, visit outletsanthem.com.
