The Thunderbirds are once again inviting active first responders as well as active, reserve veterans and retired U.S. military personnel and one accompanying individual to be their guest at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open. This is the 21st year that tournament host The Thunderbirds have extended this free invitation as a small gesture of thanks to our nation’s heroes.
To take advantage of the free admission offer, first responders and active, reserve veterans and retired U.S. military must first go HERE to register through the GovX verification program. Once qualified, they will receive a link as well as a unique one-time passcode to secure their mobile tickets. Tickets are limited to two per day, per qualifying applicant. A mobile ticket will be required to enter the tournament. Additional information can be found at HERE.
Additionally, the Birdies for the Brave Patriots Outpost will be open Wednesday, Feb. 8 through Sunday, Feb. 12 during tournament week and available to all active, reserve veterans and retired U.S. military from all five branches of the Armed Forces. Located in a prime spot near the 18th tee, Brave Patriots Outpost is a great venue where military personnel (and one guest) can enjoy great food and drinks (complimentary) while watching PGA TOUR golf action in a relaxed and comfortable setting.
In order for all of our military heroes to get the chance to experience the Birdies for the Brave Patriots Outpost, official military IDs will be required to gain access, and the one-guest maximum guideline will be enforced to help keep the crowds and wait times down.
The 2023 WM Phoenix Open is Feb. 6-12 at TPC Scottsdale. “The People’s Open” has been named the Tournament of the Year by the PGA TOUR four times to acknowledge the tournament’s legendary status as one the most unique events in golf. The 2023 edition will mark the 88th playing of the event (one of the five oldest events on the PGA TOUR).
The Thunderbirds were founded in 1937 with the mission of promoting the Valley of the Sun through sports. The Thunderbirds consist of 55 “active” members and more than 280 “life” members who have helped the tournament eclipse $176 million in charitable giving since its inception in 1932 (through the 2021 tournament). For more information on The Thunderbirds or the 2023 WM Phoenix Open, visit wmphoenixopen.com.
