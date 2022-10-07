Get ready to have a rip roaring good time while supporting Valley first responders this Saturday at Back The Badge Bull Riding 2022 Oct. 8.
Back The Badge is a local charity formed in Arizona by a member of the Phoenix Fire Department, who wanted to find a way to help local first responders and their families in need of financial assistance when tragic events occur.
This annual event has been going on since 2013 and will have two rounds of exciting live bull riding, live auction and amazing performances by Hollywood Yates and headliners Micky and The Motorcars.
"After eight years we still strive to help the brave men and women who stand behind the badge. In 2021 alone Back the Badge raised over $10,000 for first responders in need," according to event organizers.
Back The Badge Bull Riding 2022 will be at the Roadrunner Saloon, 47801 N. Black Canyon Highway in New River. Doors open at 5 p.m. and all ages are welcome to join in the fun. They do ask that any minors be out of the venue by midnight.
Back the Badge is a 501(c)3 charity, non-profit organization that raises money and works closely with The 100 Club of Arizona. All net proceeds go directly to The 100 Club of Arizona in support of the men and women who stand behind the badge.
For more information, visit backthebadgeaz.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.