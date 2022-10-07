The 61st Annual Phoenix Greek Festival kicks off tonight, Oct. 7, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Community Center in Phoenix.
Come enjoy Hellenic hospitality with Greek food, music, dancing, jewelry, art, grocery items and activities for kids from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.
The Phoenix Greek Festival is operated entirely by volunteers. Proceeds benefit Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral ministries, including youth programs that build camaraderie, character and commitment to community. The philanthropic arm of the church has aided UMOM, SARRC, Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Care for Kids and other Valley charities.
Enjoy authentic Greek foods like gyros, kalamari, pastitsio (Greek "lasagna"), spanakopita (spinach pie), lamb and melt-in-your-mouth loukoumades (Greek do-nuts).
This festival offers the most Greek pastries of any other, including baklava, melomakarouna dipped in honey and much more baked by Greek yiayias (grandmothers). Packaged handmade pastries are available to take with you.
The Village Market features feta cheese, phyllo dough, olives, fresh oregano and more items imported from Greece.
Popular Greek liquors such as Ouzo and Metaxa brandy will be served alongside imported Greek beer and wine.
National award-winning Greek Folk Dancers perform virtually every hour. Dance lessons offered daily. Everyone can get up to join the line dancing as a live Greek band plays. Opa!
International vendors showcase jewelry, artwork, pottery, clothing accessories, gift items and more.
Holy Trinity Cathedral tours are conducted throughout each day. The architecture conforms to ancient Byzantine standards while exhibiting unique, Southwest desert aesthetic. The icons and stained glass are exquisite.
The Hellenic Museum of Phoenix will be open with vintage photographs of pioneer Greek families.
There will be plenty of activities and foods for kids.
Adult admission is $5, children under 12 free and seniors 60-plus are free Saturday only from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Parking is $10 on-site and free at Charles Schwab at the southwest corner of 24th and Lincoln, with free shuttle every 15 minutes.
For information, visit phoenixgreekfestival.org.
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Community Center is located at 1973 E. Maryland Ave. in Phoenix.
