Scottsdale’s deep-seated, western roots is a legacy that lives on during the city's annual Western Week. For decades they have embraced the culture that’s laid its foundation by pulling the community together for a week of celebration.
This year the event took place Jan. 28-Feb. 5 and it was an opportunity to dig out those favorite cowboy boots and step back in time. If you didn’t have the chance to join in on the festivities this year, there’s always next year!
There’s still the chance to visit Scottsdale’s Museum of the West, which will be showcasing "Light and Legacy: The Art and Techniques of Edward Curtis" free with museum admission until April 30.
Being a photographer in the late 1890s, Curtis took thousands of photographs of Native Americans while traveling through western America. With his camera Curtis set out to help indigenous people preserve their traditions and cultures.
The Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market’s took on a western twist for the week, featuring indigenous specialties of the West. Everything from flowers to eggs, local cheeses and more was up for grabs at the market.
Guests even had the chance to scour through Scottsdale on the hunt for some missing loot, rumored to be that of John Dillinger. In 1934, Dillinger was arrested in Tucson and it’s said he hid money in town. Racing the clock, you get 90 minutes to complete the Puzzle Ride: Wild West Heist, following the clues to the hidden treasure. There were also candle making classes, an Earring Making Workshop, an Arwalk Invitational, Best of the West Tours, and a Wine and Paint night.
Live music was enjoyed all week throughout the 65th Annual Hashknife Pony Express Arrival, Gold Palette Artwalk, Arizona Indian Festival and the 69th Annual Parada del Sol Historic Parade.
Themed “Cowboy Kickoff,” gearing up to host this year’s Super Bowl, the streets of Scottsdale were turned into a gigantic block party. Over 30,000 spectators gathered to watch as almost 150 entries winded their way through town, featuring everything from colorful floats to horse drawn carriages, mounted horse-riders, marching bands, wagons and stagecoaches representing Mexican, Native American, Arabian and Western cultures.
By the time the parade ended and the Trail’s End Festival began, guests had their hands full of candy, stuffed animals, beads, koozies, flags, etc. At every street corner you could find yourself immersed in a completely different culture. Country music here, traditional dances there, with a beer garden and dozens of food trucks in between.
Massive bouncy houses, games, pony rides and more could be found at the KIDZ Zone.
Marveling in the variety of music and foods, Western Week truly is an event not to be missed. There’s something so special about the whole community coming together in celebration of our history and all the individuals that make up what we call home.
For more information, check out Scottsdale Western Week’s website HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.