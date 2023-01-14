The Brokery is inviting people to a grand opening event at the Camelot Homes Paradigm community from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, where attendees can enjoy food and drinks as they tour the model home at this gated enclave of 12 modern luxury residences in North Phoenix.
“The grand opening event is an excellent opportunity to be one of the first in the door to experience the recently completed Paradigm model home – it is stunning,” said The Brokery co-founder Oleg Bortman.
“Our team will be there to answer any questions from potential homebuyers who are interested in purchasing one of the few remaining homes in the community,” added The Brokery co-founder Tucker Blalock.
Led by third generation homebuilder Trent Hancock, Paradigm homes feature one and two-story contemporary designs by the local award-winning architecture firm The Ranch Mine. Homes range in size from 2,355 to 3,712 square feet, with 2 to 6 bedrooms, 2.5 to 5 bathrooms, and 2- to 6-car garages with a lift option.
Each home offers scenic views of the Lookout Mountain Preserve. Each of the two available floor plans are artfully crafted to capture the spectacular desert surroundings and provide a seamless connection to the striking outdoor living, including easy access to hiking trails in the surrounding nature preserve.
“It’s exciting to welcome the community for a first look at this new luxury community,” Hancock said. “We’ve had an incredible response to the homes – from the unique architecture to the sustainable features, thoughtful design touches and scenic mountain setting. I can’t wait to show off the model at this event.”
The Brokery is handling all sales for Paradigm. The community is located at 1718 E. Winchcomb Drive in Phoenix. For more information, visit camelothomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.