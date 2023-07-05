The remaining Sunset Concert Series events have been canceled due to extreme heat warnings from the National Weather Service according to a release from Arizona event promotion company Forty8 Live.
Initially slated to occur every Saturday night at the Phoenix Events Complex until Aug. 5, the company elected to conclude all performances in respect to the health and safety of event attendees, vendors and performers as of Wednesday.
“Our primary concern has always been the safety and well-being of our cherished staff, vendors and, most importantly, our beloved patrons,” said Forty8 Live CEO Robb Corwin.
“It is our duty to ensure that Forty8 Live! events remain a space where everyone can enjoy unforgettable experiences without compromising their well-being.”
Attendees who purchased general admission, multi-day and/or season passes will be contacted by Forty8 Live for their choice of either a full refund or a ticket exchange for an upcoming activation of their choice.
The next Forty8 Live event is Rise Up Music Festival, a country music concert on Sept. 2 showcasing rising stars in the genre. For inquiries about refunds, up-to-date information on concerts and foodie events scheduled for the remainder of 2023, visit forty8live.com.
